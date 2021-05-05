Benzyl acetate Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Benzyl acetate is one of the most extensively used of perfumery material and especially for the production of jasmine and gardenia fragrances. Also, benzyl acetate has a widely used in cosmetics products along with perfumery owing to its pleasant fragrance. Benzyl acetate is prepared by the reaction of benzyl chloride and sodium acetate. Benzyl acetate is a mix of Jasmin and essential oils which found in ylang-ylang and neroil. Benzyl acetate has a pleasant & sweet aroma which found in reminiscent of jasmine and is used in personal care products like sun screen lotions, body lotions and hairs creams etc.

The global Benzyl Acetate market can be segmented on the basis of type, vessel type and material.

On the basis of Product, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Synthetic Benzyl Acetate

Natural Benzyl Acetate

On the basis of Applications, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Flavor and Fragrance

Chemical Processing

On the basis of End Use Industry, Global Benzyl acetate market is segmented into:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Chemicals & Materials

Food & Beverages

Others

