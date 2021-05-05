Single Feed Market Estimated To Grow At High CAGR And Present Lucrative Growth Options globally, finds Fact.MR

Global Single Feed Market: Overview

Single feed commonly includes unfinished or refined protein of bacteria, yeast, algal or mold origin, which is utilized either as human feed or animal feed. Microbial biomass as a wellspring of food proteins has gained specific interest in consumers as a substitute source of proteins for agricultural purposes. Furthermore, single feed contains different supplements; for example, vitamins and lipids. Algae, one of the sources of single feed, is dependent for development on the utilization of carbon dioxide and light vitality (autotrophic development).

In contrast to other single feed producing life forms, algae are developed by procedures resembling outdated agricultural techniques since they rely upon sunlight radiation. Yeasts and some bacteria are especially important for single feed production and effectively consumed in the form of biomass by human beings since ancient times as fermented food.

Global Single Feed Market: Segmentation

The global single feed market can be segmented by raw material type and end use.

On the basis of raw material type, the global single feed market can be segmented into:

  • Microorganisms
    • Algae
    • Yeast
    • Fungi
    • Bacteria
  • Biomass
    • Plant Biomass
    • Organic Biomass

On the basis of end use, the global single feed market can be segmented into:

  • Human Food
    • Protein Supplements
    • Fermented Food
    • Others
  • Animal Feeds
    • Dairy (Goat, Buffalo, Cow, etc.)
    • Poultry (Chicken, Duck, Turkey, Goose, etc.)
    • Swine
    • Equine Breeding (Horse)
    • Others (Sheep, Camels, etc.)

Global Single Feed Market: Dynamics

The production of single feed offers important advantages as compared to other sources of protein such as its noticeably smaller doubling time, small terrestrial land requirement and the fact that it is not affected by adverse weather conditions.

Single feed is a rich protein source for human food add-ons and animal feeds, which has resulted in the increasing need for single feed across the globe.

Furthermore, the usage of methane as a source of carbon for single feed is achieving business scales and more protein rich products are being produced from algae for both feed and food.

All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global single feed market during the forecast period. A widespread need for protein rich food and mineral feed has resulted in the usage of single feed on a large scale.

Global Single Feed Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the single feed market include Devenish Nutrition Limited, NOW Food Health LLC, Biomin Holding GmbH, Aumgene Biosciences, Alltech, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Euglena Co., Ltd., etc.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

