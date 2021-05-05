Market Of Glucosamine Predicted To Witness Steady Growth And Expected To Represent Significant Revenue Share

Glucosamine Market Introduction:

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound within the cartilage of joints, it is made from chains of sugars and proteins bound together. Glucosamine is processed from shellfish that has been found to provide relief from minor pain. This naturally derived compound helps in formation of cartilage and synovial fluid which helps in maintaining joint health.

Glucosamine is primarily used to ease symptoms of osteoarthritis, it can be taken by natural food supplements such as bone broth or glucosamine supplements available in the market in numerous formulations. Apart from its therapeutic use glucosamine is also used in cosmetic products, as it supports formation of connective tissue and helps increasing moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration.

These fundamental properties of glucosamine have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce new products and thus leading to overall growth of glucosamine market.

Glucosamine Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the glucosamine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, CIS & Russia, Middle East & Africa.

The glucosamine market is very prominent in European countries, as an over-the-counter or prescription medication. Glucosamine is either subsidized or reimbursed by certain insurers or some government health plans which is not the same U.S.

With a higher prevalence of osteoarthritis in developed countries, glucosamine finds a higher recommendations for treatment of Osteoarthritis in European countries as well as U.S., Canada and Australia.

Even though high quality studies for glucosamine and its effectiveness still does not hold a strong ground certain consumers have valued glucosamine to be better than other alternatives available which is due to the fact that glucosamine has been found to be as safe as placebo with very few side effects compared to some other pharmaceutical medications for osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine Market: Key Developments

Substantial application of glucosamine in cosmetic products; Olay launched eyes illuminating eye cream for dark circles under eyes a range of products for its eye Olay eyes segment. The product features use of amino peptides and N-Acetyl glucosamine for reduction of dark circles.

Continuing use for improving bone health with synergistic compounds; Xango a multilevel marketing company, launched its Aeris marine collagen complex to boost its product portfolio. The product consists of hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with glucosamine to promote healthy skin, hair, joints and bones.

Glucosamine Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global Glucosamine market includes; Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd., G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., NOW Health Group, Inc.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

An overview of the global Glucosamine market including background and advancement.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Glucosamine market and its potential.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Glucosamine market

The cost structure of the Glucosamine and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by crucial Glucosamine segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

