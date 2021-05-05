Law Enforcement Software Market is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2026

As per report “Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution (Digital Policing, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Jail Management), Service (Consulting, Training and Support, Implementation), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”, market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period. The Increased demand for law enforcement solutions during COVID 19, rising numbers of crimes, increased focus on community-oriented policing, and growing investments for public safety measures in smart city projects are a few factors driving the growth of the law enforcement solutions and services.

Browse

211 market data Tables

49 Figures

216 Pages

View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/law-enforcement-software-market-8292078.html

The market is expected to be driven by the increased need to automate processes of law enforcement agencies

The law enforcement software solutions automate repetitive manual processes and workflows. The solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2020. In today’s global business environment, the threats against government organizations, public safety agencies, and law enforcement agencies are greater than ever. Due to the increasing severity of crimes, law enforcement agencies need to be empowered with solutions backed with cutting-edge technologies. The increased investments by law enforcement software vendors in AI, ML, analytics, and IoT play an important role in the rise in the adoption of law enforcement solutions. Giants including IBM, Accenture, Axon, and Motorola Solutions are leveraging these technologies to offer better solutions. These solutions have gained traction due to several benefits such as enhanced departmental operations, better compliance, precise results due to automation, and safety towards critical data

Increased scalability and flexibility is driving the adoption of cloud-based deployment

Law enforcement agencies are moving from on-premises to cloud deployment, as cloud deployment reduces the overall costs, provides flexibility with advanced technology, offers scalable access to solutions, ensures the enforcement of security compliances, and enhances business efficiency. Law enforcement software solutions can be deployed as a SaaS-based offering, which enables multiple users to gain control of the cloud infrastructure through the internet. It is a standard model that enables service providers to grant public access to resources, such as applications and storage, through the internet. Cloud services may be offered free of cost or on the pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements of the end users. Public cloud is highly adopted among cloud storage providers due to the ease of access and faster deployment. This cloud deployment model offers various benefits to enterprises, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. Cloud is more preferred by enterprises that have fewer regulatory hurdles and are willing to partially or fully outsource their storage facilities. The major concern with the cloud is data security, due to which many enterprises are shifting to private and hybrid cloud solutions.

North America to dominate the global law enforcement software market in 2020

North America has always been technologically ahead in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies. North American countries have sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities and thus contributing to the development of new technologies strongly. Various government and law enforcement agencies in the US and Canada are taking initiatives to strengthen the security infrastructure. For instance, the Canadian government established the Canadian Cyber Incident Response Center to monitor cybersecurity incidents in the country and make plans to eliminate them. With terrorist organizations increasingly using the internet to aid their agenda of fundraising and propaganda activities, the Canadian Government is undertaking public awareness and outreach activities to educate citizens related to the potential dangers of cyberspace. The US and Canadian governments are continuously working with law enforcement agencies to prevent violent extremism and counterterrorism-related activities. The prominent law enforcement software vendors in the region include IBM, Motorola Solutions, and Axon. These vendors are investing heavily toward the adoption of cloud-based law enforcement solutions.

The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as IBM, Accenture, Motorola Solutions, Axon, and NICE have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the law enforcement software market.

Request Sample Pages – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=8292078