Perfusion System Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

The global Perfusion System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Perfusion System Market size is expected to value at USD 183.8 million by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising occurrence of organ failures, and spurring demand for transplantation procedures. Additionally, rising preference towards Machine Perfusion (MP) by clinics, and healthcare professionals across the globe is expected to boost market growth in coming years.

Key Players:

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Organ Assist B.V.

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc

Organ Transport Systems, Inc.

Waters Medical Systems LLC

Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

TransMedics, Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Preservation Solutions Inc

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the perfusion system market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

However, limited supply of resources is one of the prominent factor restraining market growth, in the recent years. Yet, recent innovation such as Machine Perfusion (MP) and Static Cold Storage (SCS) that are widely used as the preservation methods, are helping to curb this issue. Static Cold Storage (SCS) are increasingly adopted for preservation of organs, yet, they are incompetent to store high-risk organs. Emergence of Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP)is considered as an effective solution to preserve high-risk organs.

Growing demand of transplantation of human body parts is credited to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to the growth of perfusion system industry. The rise in the geriatric population is attributed to the high-end demand of perfusion system, thus propelling growth of the market in recent years. Organ failure are more prominent in population above age of sixty. Additionally, rise in the number of organ failure is leading to the requirement of cost-effective solutions for organ preservation. Popularity of transplantation surgeries as a highly efficient treatment option for last-stage organ failure is on the rise. Higher success rates associated with these treatments in the recent years is estimated to boost the growth of perfusion system industry.

Technology Outlook:

Hypothermic

Normothermic

Organ Type Outlook:

Heart

Lung

Kidney

Liver

Regional Insights:

The perfusion system industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown a high growth rate in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medical & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the demand for transplant surgeries, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the perfusion system market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for organ donation and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

