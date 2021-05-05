Gel Documentation Systems Market Challenges and Opportunities

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17162887

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels.

Market growth is primarily driven by the growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques.

Driver: Growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders

Globally, the incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders continues to grow at an exponential rate. Owing to this, the demand for genomic analysis techniques, such as electrophoresis, also continues to grow. This technique is used for the diagnosis of major infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and the detection of various genetic mutations owing to its proven efficacy.

Restraint: Growing adoption of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR)

In the last decade, the adoption of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) has increased significantly in genomic applications. This can primarily be attributed to the technological advancements in qPCR and the significant reduction in the time of results. Moreover, as qPCR offers more specific quantitative data compared to electrophoresis, the demand for qPCR is increasing in the basic research, biotechnology, medicine, forensics, and diagnostic segments. qPCR also provides better analysis in gene expression (mRNA) analysis, microRNA and non-coding RNA analysis, genetic variation, mutation detection, and SNP analysis as compared to electrophoresis, making it a better alternative for several fields.

With such promising results, major players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries are increasingly opting for qPCR techniques for research & development activities. This is expected to limit the growth of the electrophoresis market to a certain extent, which, in turn, will affect all related markets, including the gel documentation systems market.

Opportunity: Growth opportunities in emerging economies

qPCR and electrophoresis are two widely used techniques for protein and nucleic acid quantitative and qualitative studies. Among these, electrophoresis is cheaper and easier to use than qPCR. For example, the cost of qPCR is around USD 55,000–68,000, and it requires skilled professionals to run a sample. This cost factor is especially crucial in emerging economies where R&D expenditures and government funding in research institutes and pharmaceutical companies is limited. Owing to this, diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil prefer electrophoresis devices for diagnostic and research studies. This increasing adoption of electrophoresis devices is expected to fuel the demand for gel documentation systems, as these systems play a major role in electrophoresis-based genomic analysis.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17162887

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com