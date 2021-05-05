Hepatitis Segments is pegged to have a Significant Impact on Growth of the Oral Antivirals Market

The antiviral drugs are the class of medication used to treat viral infections such as influenza, viral hepatitis, parvovirus infection, herpes virus infections, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The emergence of new viral infections such as picorna virus and coronavirus and particularly, resistance to currently antiviral drugs have led to an increase in the demand for the new antiviral drugs. Many contributing factors have increased the demand for oral antivirals in the market.

The demand for oral antiviral has been steadily rising as the coronavirus pandemic induced away towards protection and hygiene.

To cater for the growing demand for antivirals, the leading manufacturers and the merging players have started to kick the opportunities to tackle the pandemic crisis and shape their position in the competitive oral antivirals market. Government support and manufacturers investment to develop safe and effective novel formulation has projected growth in demand for antivirals in the oral antivirals market.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Key Segments of global oral antivirals market Covered in the Report

Based on type, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Generic

Branded

Based on drug class, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI)

Neuraminidase inhibitor

Nucleoside analogues of guanine

Nucleoside analogues of thymidine

Protease Inhibitors

Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NtRTI)

Combination Drugs

Others

Based on disease indication, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Influenza

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Coronavirus

Others

Based on distribution channel, the oral antivirals market has been segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

What are the driving factors that expected to boost the oral antivirals market growth?

The rising prevalence of viral diseases is one of the major factor expected to boost oral antivirals market growth worldwide. Rising investment in research areas to develop an effective treatment solution with ongoing clinical studies expects to propel market growth. The leading companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions to benefit the scope of treatment with new findings like novel immunotherapy drugs or other novel formulations. Rising large patient population with growing viral disease cases and increasing awareness about the disease are some of the factors influencing the growth of the oral antivirals market. Rising awareness about early diagnosis of disease, increasing healthcare spending in the developing countries and increasing investment by the government and the leading market players are contributing to the growth of the oral antivirals market. The regulatory approvals for special drug designation for treatment, strong R&D pipeline expects to propel the oral antivirals market growth in the coming future.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Novartis AG

Abbvie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Mylan N.V.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Appili Therapeutics

Boston biotech Atea Pharmaceutical

others

