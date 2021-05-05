Maleic Anhydride Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

San Jose, California , USA, May 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Maleic Anhydride Market size is expected to value at USD 4.11 billion by 2024, due to the growing usage as a platform chemical for production of a broad range of chemicals such as co-polymers, 1,4-butanediol (BDO) and unsaturated polyester resins (UPR). Exponential growth in the lubricant industry, in the recent years is anticipated to drive the market demand for maleic anhydride over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for maleic anhydride from various end-use industries such as automotive industry and construction sector, particularly in China and India, is predicted to boost the market growth over the next seven years. Globally, the maleic anhydride industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.5% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Maleic Anhydride Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/maleic-anhydride-market/request-sample

Increasing maleic anhydride usage for production of fuel oil and lubricant additives is estimated to boost industry growth over the forecast period. Primary materials required for maleic anhydride include benzene and n-Butane. Some of the manufacturing techniques include use of transport bed, fluidized bed, fixed bed, and recovery from phthalic anhydride technologies. Increasing adoption of n-butane over the traditional benzene compound due to reduce the effect of volatile crude oil prices is expected to favor market expansion over the coming years.

Global Maleic Anhydride Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR)

1,4- butanediol (BDO)

Additives

Copolymers

Others

The unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the maleic anhydride industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

Growing popularity of the unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) segment is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as building & construction and automotive, majorly in developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America region. The butanediol (BDO) segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing adoption for production of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) and 1,3 butadiene.

The key players in the maleic anhydride industry are Huntsman Co., Polynt Group, Jiangsu Yabang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Flint Hills Resources, Inc., Polynt S.p.A, Lanxess AG, Ashland Chemical Co., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., and Qiaoyou Shanxi.

Access Maleic Anhydride Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/maleic-anhydride-market

The maleic anhydride market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in building & construction sector, increase in the number of research development activities in the region, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the maleic anhydride with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, rapid growth in automotive sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com