Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 5, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global industrial & commercial floor scrubbers market size is anticipated to value USD 5.41 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at public places is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The segment of walk-behind scrubbers held the dominant share of around 53.67% across the global market in 2019 due to the benefits like ease of carrying and operational ease. On the other hand, the segment of robotic scrubbers is projected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to their increasing popularity and surging demand for automated cleaning solutions.

In 2019, the manufacturing end-use segment accounted for the dominant share of more than 34.07% across the global market on account of benefits like reduction in time consumption, coverage of larger floor areas, and more operational efficiency. The healthcare end-user segment accounted for the highest growth with 6.5% CAGR across the global market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rising awareness about maintaining personal hygiene prevailing among the millennial population.

North America accounted for the highest share across the global industrial and commercial floor scrubber market in 2019 due to the surging demand across the retail and manufacturing sector residing in the U.S. and Canada. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR of around 7.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization and initiatives programs undertaken by governing authorities for maintaining hygiene at public places.

The market across the globe includes key players such as DulevoS.p.A., Amano Corporation, Powr-Flite, Tennant Company, and Numatic International. Constant product development and innovation of user-friendly products are carried out by these players to widen their product portfolio.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market has been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for contactless floor scrubbers has increased significantly due to the increasing need to maintain hygiene in public and private places. Thus, the key players operating in this market have started leveraging this situation by widening their product portfolio to cater to all demands of customers. Also, initiatives undertaken by governing authorities for promoting cleanliness across commercial and industrial sectors for ensuring the safety of their citizens has boosted the market growth. Moreover, rapid product development undertaken by the key manufacturers like the launching of robotic and walk-behind floor scrubbers is expected to propel the market growth over the post-pandemic period.

Amano Corporation, Numatic International, Tennant Company, DulevoS.p.A., Nilfisk Group, Diversey, Inc., and Powr-Flite.

