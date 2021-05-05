Medical Injection Molding Market Trends and Future Prospects Details By 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 5, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global medical injection molding market size is anticipated to account for USD 2.59 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to register over 8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The outbreak of COVID-19 has posed an unprecedented challenge for the healthcare industry. The pandemic has led to rise in the number of patients across the world, which in turn, has contributed the demand for medical devices.

Medical injection molding is widely used in the production of various kinds of medical devices. The increasing popularity of this method is due to its cost-effective nature and precision. Growing penetration of plastic made equipment in healthcare is anticipated to further fuel the demand for injection molding in healthcare. Plastics can be mold into any shapes and it is light in weight.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-medical-injection-molding-market/request-sample

Hot runner system held the highest share in the market in 2019 owing to faster cycle time and lower pressure requirement. In addition, this system is cost-effective, efficient and suitable for mass production.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share in the medical injection molding market owing to the increased spending on healthcare in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. Further, the region attracts a huge number of medical tourists owing to the cost-effective treatment. North America, on the other hand, anticipated registering the significant growth over the forecast duration owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Medical Injection Molding Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Medical Injection Molding Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Medical Injection Molding Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Medical Injection Molding Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Medical Injection Molding Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Medical Injection Molding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Medical Injection Molding Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market has been positively affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Globally, hospitals have witnessed increased patient counts as a large number of people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for medical devices. Medical equipment such as ventilators, respirators and oxygen therapy equipment has witnessed rapid growth in their demand. Thus, increasing demand for medical devices has led to an increased in the production of these devices, which in turn, has fueled the growth of the medical injection molding. In addition, the demand for medical equipment is estimated to raise post-COVID-19 as government authorities are anticipated to increase their investment in the healthcare infrastructure.

Top Key Players of Global Medical Injection Molding Market :

Proto Labs, Inc., HTI Plastics, ENGEL AUSTRIA GMBH, C&J Industries and Milacron

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com