Orthopedic Implants Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Orthopedic Implants Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period as geriatric population grows with increased risk of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Orthopedic implants are the devices that replace or provide bone fixation or replace articulating surface joints. They are made of titanium alloys or stainless steel and lined with plastic to reduce pressure on the articulating surfaces.

Orthopedic implants market is witnessing the substantial growth due to factors like expanding healthcare industry and prevalence of obesity in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Large number of market players including international and domestic are driving the market growth of orthopedic implants. Moreover, growing number of outsourcing by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and supplier alliances continue to benefit outsourced manufacturers, thereby affecting orthopedic implants industry. However, significant costs of surgeries for orthopedic implants and strict government policies are predicted to obstruct the market growth of orthopedic implants.

Unexplored emerging areas worldwide are expected to exhibit opportunities in the market of orthopedic implants. Furthermore, leading market players are undergoing acquisitions to meet the increasing demands for knee replacement. Orthopedic implants market is categorized on the basis of product, device type, biomaterial and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into reconstructive joint implants, dental implants, spinal implants, trauma & carniomaxillofacial implants, orthobiologics, etc. Reconstructive joints implants segment is expected to hold a larger market share of orthopedic implants due to increasing number of disorders like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis that require knee replacement procedures

Orthopedic Implants Market by Application, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

Spinal Fusion

Joint Replacement

Long Bones

Craniomaxillofacial

Foot & Ankle

Dental

The key players in orthopedic implants industry include Medtronic plc, BioTek Instruments, Inc., The Orthopedic Implant Company, DePuySynthes, Aesculap Implant Systems, Conmed Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, Arthrocare Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V.and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Geographically, orthopedic implants industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Owing to patients’ inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries and growing technological advancements, North America is expected to register maximum growth

