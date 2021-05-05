Xylitol Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Xylitol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Xylitol Market is estimated to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2025 owing to the increased prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle caused diseases like obesity & diabetes and hastened demand for low calorie sweeteners. Xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol that prevents cavities. Other sugar alcohols like sorbitol and mannitol are widely used in sugarless products.

Key Players:

Cargill

DuPont Danisco

Roquette Freres

ZuChem, Inc.

Thomson Biotech(Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

NovaGreen, Inc.

DFI Corporation

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Xylitol Canada, Inc.

Xylitol UK

Jining Hengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Xylitol is the sugar alcohol that greatly prevents cavity. It contains equal amount of sweetness and sugar volume and the granulated substance can be used in different ways just like the sugar is used. For example sweetening the cereals, for baking, hot beverages, etc.

Xylitol is naturally found in low concentrations in the fruit fibers and vegetables like oats, berries and mushrooms. In short, xylitol is a sugar substitute and this market is projected to grow considerably in the years to come with a CAGR of 6.6%. The application of xylitol sugar substitute will continue to grow since it holds less calories as compared to the original sugar. This has stimulated the acceptance of xylitol in various food stuffs.

Studies on xylitol industry have analyzed the growing application of xylitol and this is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Xylitol helps in losing weight and decontamination and therefore, it is being consumed by people in different forms across globe. Its consumption is high because it also acts as a dietary fiber that helps to maintain gastrointestinal system. It is also used in different products like baked foods, xylitol mints, chewable vitamins, mouthwash, toothpaste, and cough syrup due to its health-related benefits.

Globally, the rate of (BMI) body mass index and obesity is rising due to the change in lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits followed by the growing obese population due to lack of exercise. These major factors are expected to stimulate the growth of xylitol market in the forecast period. Additionally, it helps in reducing risk of contracting ENT-related & periodontal ailments and helps to maintain sugar level.

Over the years, producers are engaging themselves in continuous research and development activities for introducing new products and to cater to the growing demands for sugar-free products. Preventing the diabetes and obesity related health issues has become necessary among the growing population and this is triggering the growth of the market. However, the strict government regulations regarding xylitol as sweeteners are hindering the xylitol industry. Various regulatory bodies like food and drug association are following their own protocols concerning xylitol usage which is delaying the introduction of new xylitol infused products.

Application Outlook:

Chewing gum

Confectionery

Bakery & other foods

Oral care

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the xylitol market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is a major consumer of Xylitol and is predicted to hold larger share of the market. This is followed by other countries as well due to the increasing population globally.

