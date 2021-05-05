Technological Advancements And Growth Of Electronic Media Influenced Writing Paper Market for generating new uses and increased demand

Writing Paper Market Introduction

In 2014, the global production of paper and cardboard was approximately 407 Mn metric tons. Major share in the production of paper was accounted by packaging paper, graph paper and writing paper. The writing papers are used in the production of end use products such books, magazines, photocopying and others. Writing paper are also used in many official works.

The global writing paper market attracts a high demand for the use of packaging products. The requirement of these paper products has influenced the paper market industries. The environmental regulations of paper and pulp sector may act as a significant restraint for the writing paper market.

Writing Paper Market Dynamics

Writing papers are renewable and this property is the primary reason for the growth in the writing paper market. The writing papers are eco-friendly and can be reused. In the developing market, the writing paper market will be driven by urban population growth, the rise in disposable income with an increase in new technologies. Also, the increasing consumer preferences towards environment-friendly products drives the demand for the writing paper market in the world.

However, the new technologies and innovations in the paper industries are projected to witness a growth in the writing paper market. Manufacturers are focusing on new technologies which impacts the quality of the writing paper market. Furthermore, as the digital technology increases, there will be growth in writing work on the screen, which may affect the growth of the writing paper market.

Writing Paper Market Segmentation

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of end-use areas as:

Offices

Homes

Schools

College

Others

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of end-use application as:

Magazines

Books

Stationaries

Newsprints

Photocopying and printing purposes

Others

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of quality of writing paper as:

Wood containing, light-weight paper (LWC)

Super-calendered or calendered paper (SC)

Archival paper

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Writing paper is segmented on the basis of many other segments such as size, quality, purpose, price and many others.

Writing Paper Market Key Players

Prominent players operating in the writing paper market are:

International Paper

Oji Paper Company

KCWW

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

APP (Asia Pulp and Paper)

SCA (Svenska Cellulosa AB)

STORA ENSO

UPM (UPM-Kymmene)

