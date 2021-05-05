Incessantly Growing Demand For Documentation And Other Hardcopy Paperwork, Leads To Rise In Sales Of Office Printing Papers

Global Office Printing Papers Market Overview

The global office printing paper industry is growing significantly since the past few years and is also experiencing rapid transformation against others such as printing, packaging as well as e-commerce industries’ growth. Increase in the usage of transactional as well as business communication documents will led to a rise in the demand for office printing papers market in the near future.

This industrial growth has obliged the demand for documentation and other hardcopy paperwork, which leads to the rise in the sales of office printing papers, thereby giving a push to the growth of global office printing papers market.

The capacity of mass production of the key players is also anticipated to strengthen their market position in the worldwide office printing papers market. Advancements in the quality of office printing papers by prominent manufacturing companies is foreseen to aid in the increasing demand for office printed paper in the global market.

Global Office Printing Papers Market Dynamics

The factors driving the office paper printing market include affordable printing cost from the laser as well as inkjet printers, TransPromo revolution. Alternative factors involve increasing corporate offices, secure delivery, and presence of active of active and healthy postal system.

The growth of printing industry with innovation and the availability of advanced technology, which has led to affordable color printing solutions for office applications are expected to push the demand for office printing papers in some specific end-use sectors

Factors restraining the office printing papers market are advancements in hardware, such as mobiles, tablets, personal computers, etc., as well as the virtual storage systems, will gradually reduce the demand for office printing papers. The intensification of digital technology as demonstrated by growing access to Wi-Fi and mobile data will continue to be significant inhibitors for the office printing papers market.

Global Office Printing Papers Market Segmentation

The office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of artwork width, paper brightness rating, format, paper category, end-use industries and region.

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of artwork width as:

  • 12 inches and under
  • 12 to 24 inches
  • 24 to 36 inches
  • 36 inches and above

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of paper brightness rating as:

  • Under 92
  • 92-94
  • 95-99
  • 99 and above

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of format as:

  • A4
  • A3
  • A3+
  • SRA3 and others

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of paper category as:

  • Coated/Pigmented
  • Premium
  • Recycled
  • Rough
  • Smooth
  • TCF/OBA free
  • Tinted

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries as:

  • Food and beverages
  • Office and professional printing
  • Graphic and photograph
  • Home and personal care
  • Retail and e-commerce
  • Paper and packaging converting
  • Shipping and transport

Office printing papers market can be segmented on the basis of region as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA

Global Office Printing Papers Market Key Players

Key players in global office printing papers market are mentioned below as:

  • Hammermill
  • HP Paper
  • Office Depot
  • Xerox
  • ArtDash
  • Erioctry
  • Doaaler
  • MOT4
  • Office Realm
  • ASTRQLE
  • iCanady Combat
  • Navigator
  • Pacon
  • SJC
  • Digibuddha
  • Mondi Group

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Important doubts related to the Office Printing Papers market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

