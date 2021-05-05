Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Rising Prevalence of Sepsis across the Globe

PUNE, India, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

[199 Pages Report] The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures, a high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are expected to drive market growth.

Moreover, these factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2019

The sepsis diagnostics market, by technology, the market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, the blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.

The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2019

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, pathology & reference laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis coupled with a large number of fatalities caused by the illness, and in-house hospital laboratories perform a large number of blood culture tests to identify BSIs (caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses).

North America accounted for the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2019

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, increasing sepsis incidences performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of sepsis diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Key Market Players

Some of the players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US).

