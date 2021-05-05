RNA Analysis Market worth $8.7 Billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The RNA analysis market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure and government funding for omics, and the increasing applications of RNA sequencing in the transcriptomics market. The increasing focus on biomarker discovery and toxicogenomics, along with the increasing interest in outsourcing services, is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market.

The reagents/consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, software, and services. The reagents/consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in transcriptome studies.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240344576

The PCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market

Based on technology, the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is segmented into microarrays, PCR, sequencing technologies (Sanger sequencing and NGS technologies), and RNAi (gene silencing). The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market in 2019. PCR is the most suitable technique for interrogating a relatively small number of transcripts in a large set of samples.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market

The Asia Pacific transcriptomics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research in APAC countries, and the rising awareness about personalized therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of this regional market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=240344576

Leading Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US).