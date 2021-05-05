Gas Spring Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2028

Gas Spring Market: Introduction

The evolution in the residential and automotive sectors has led to higher acceptance of equipment such as gas spring that are used for opening, lifting, closing, adjusting and positioning applications in varied fields. A gas spring is a type of spring other than typical mechanical spring that generally relies on elastic deformation. It uses compressed gas contained within a walled cylinder closed by a sliding piston to store potential energy and endure external force applied parallel to the direction of the piston shaft.

Gas springs are expected to emerge as an important equipment in the near future and will be used in various applications including furniture, automotive, medical, industrial, etc. Different types of gas spring are available based on need including lockable gas spring, lift gas spring, swivel chair gas spring, non-lockable gas spring, damper and gas traction spring.

More recently, gas springs have been perceiving a heave in demand in the automotive and industrial applications. Gas springs are mostly used in the automotive industry to adjust passenger seats and for opening & closing of dicky and bonnet.

Gas Spring Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Ever growing end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, etc., both in developing and developed economies is expected to be the prime factor responsible for the growth of the global gas spring market over the forecast period. Moreover, gas spring handles heavy objects with ease as compared to mechanical springs. This is also anticipated to give traction to the growth of gas spring market in the coming decade.

Restraints:

Gas springs are generally corrosion resistant, but it cannot be used in environments with a constant damp load. This factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of gas spring market over the forecast period.

Trends:

A major trend anticipated five years down the line involves market leaders both dedicated manufacturer and OEMs are focusing on research and development activities to develop innovative and efficient products. Moreover, the market of gas spring is highly fragmented with presence of several global and regional players. Hence, the manufacturers are offering customized gas springs based on customer demands.

Gas Spring Market: Segmentation

The global gas spring market can be segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the global gas spring market is segmented into:

Lockable Gas Spring

Lift Gas Spring

Swivel Chair Gas Spring

Non-lockable Gas Spring

Damper

Gas Traction Spring

Based on application, the global gas spring market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Medical

Furniture

Industrial

Gas Spring Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global gas spring market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, South East Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India and the Middle East & Africa. The regional demand dynamics is directly connected with the demand from the end-use industries. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be closely followed by North America. Both of these markets are anticipated to witness enormous growth in the gas spring market due to the estimated growth in the automotive sector in emerging economies, such as the India, China and U.S. Western Europe is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to upsurge in demand for gas spring in the growing industrial sector in the region. Latin America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth of end-use industries in the region.

Gas Spring Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global gas spring market include:

Stabilus GmbH

Industrial Gas Spring, Inc.

SUSPA GmbH

IDEAL Gas Spring Pvt. Ltd.

LANTAN

Barnes Group Ltd.

Dictator Technik GmbH

Bansbach Easylift GmbH

Aritech Gas Spring

ACE Controls Inc.

Shunde Huayang Gas Spring Co., Ltd.

Metrol Spring Limited

AVM INDUSTRIES

WAN DER FUL CO., LTD.

Ameritool Manufacturing Inc.

ChangZhou LongXiang Gas Spring Co.,Ltd

