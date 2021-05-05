Digital Transformation Market predicted to obtain $1009.8 Billion by 2025

According to a new market research report “Digital Transformation Market by Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence), Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Transformation Market size expected to grow from USD 469.8 billion in 2020 to USD 1009.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Major factors fueling the market growth are the increasing penetration of mobile devices and app and the increasing adoption of cloud services.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Digital Transformation Market”

247- Tables

56- Figures

274- Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43010479

The large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The digital transformation market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) by organization size. The large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to large volumes of data being generated by large enterprises and the increasing demand for real-time digital transformation. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Digitalization helps enterprises achieve growth and attain scalability by generating more employment. It has become important for large enterprises to invest more in digital for achieving growth and sustaining in the market leading to the adoption of digital transformation. Investments done in digitalization enables enterprises to discover new opportunities for maximizing customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

By vertical, Education industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The digital transformation market by vertical has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecom, education, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, government, and others (transportation and logistics, and travel and hospitality). The rapid adoption of the internet and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in the education industry have led to the growth of the digital transformation market across the globe in this vertical.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is becoming a new hotspot in the digital transformation market, due to rising investments in the process of digitalization across potential economies and is an extremely open market for digital transformation. The indispensable requirement of companies to transform their traditional business operations into digital, and the rapid adoption of mobile devices, IoT solutions, and cloud technology, have led to the increased adoption of digital transformation solutions in this region.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43010479

Major vendors in the global digital transformation market are Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Cognizant (US), Adobe (US), Dell EMC (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Marlabs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Broadcom (US), Equinix (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), HCL Technologies (India), Tibco software (US), Alcor Solutions (US), Smartstream (UK), Yash Technologies (US), Interfacing (Canada), Kissflow (India), Emudhra (India), Process Maker (US), Process Street (US), Happiest Minds (India), Scoro (UK), Brillio (US), Aexonic Technologies (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-transformation.asp