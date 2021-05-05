Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Electric Power Steering market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Automotive Electric Power Steering market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

Additionally, the Automotive Electric Power Steering market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Automotive Electric Power Steering market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2029.

An automotive electric power steering comprises of an electric motor to assist during the driving of a vehicle. Sensors detect the position and torque of the steering column, and a computer module applies assistive torque via the motor, which connects to either the steering gear or steering column. Automotive electric power steering offers more assistance than traditional hydraulic power steering through the use of an electric motor, which is coupled directly to the steering gear or column.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Segmentation

The global automotive electric power steering market is segmented on the basis of type, components, electric motor, vehicle type and region.

Based on type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Rack assist type (REPS)

Colum assist type (CEPS)

Pinion assist type (PEPS)

Based on components, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Steering wheel

Steering column

Sensors

Steering gear

Mechanical rack and pinion

Electronic control unit

Electric motor

Bearing

Based on electric motor, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Brush motor

Brushless motor

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive electric power steering market is segmented as:

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

LCVs

HCVs

Rack EPS (R-EPS) in the automotive electric power steering market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The prime advantages associated with Rack EPS (R-EPS) is increase in installation rate of EPS in commercial vehicles. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for passenger vehicles.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive electric power steering market are Jtekt, Nexteer, ZF, Robert Bosch, NSK, Hyundai Mobis, Showa Corporation, Delphi, Thyssenkrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, GKN Federal Mogul and other key market players. The automotive electric power steering market comprises well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors dominant in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive electric power steering market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive electric power steering market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, components, electric motor, and vehicle type.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The automotive electric power steering report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The automotive electric power steering report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Automotive Electric Power Steering? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Automotive Electric Power Steeringmarket? What issues will vendors running the Automotive Electric Power Steering market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

