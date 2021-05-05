Robotic Desktop Automation Market 2018: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Introduction

Nowadays, with technological advancements, enterprises are using robotic desktop automation software for agent assist automation, assistive automation, and in-line automation. The internet is a system that has a huge distributed information that provides access to shared data objects. Robotic desktop automation is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry. Robotic desktop automation signifies the next robot generation in the workforce, moving from manufacturing industries to corporate offices. Robotic desktop automation is application of algorithms and software that automates processes, designing and creating robots that direct other software to perform routine processes formerly carried out by humans. Robotic desktop automation performs these operations at a desktop level, alongside a human.

Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants in the global robotic desktop automation market identified across the value chain include Jacada, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism, Intradiem, RoboTask, Automation Anywhere, Inc., UiPath, Softomotive Ltd, Samyutam, and Accenture.

Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Robotic Desktop Automation Market on the basis of Service Type:

  • Professional
  • Training

 Segmentation of the Robotic Desktop Automation Market on the basis of End-use:

  • Banking and financial services
  • Insurance (BFSI)
  • Telecom/IT sector
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Regional Analysis for the Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market includes: 

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global Market Segments
  • Global Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
  • Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
  • Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
  • Market Solutions Technology
  • Value Chain of the Market
  • Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

