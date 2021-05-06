Lark Baton Rouge Provides Off-Campus Student Living

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer comfortable off-campus student housing for those attending Louisiana State University. The convenient off-campus apartments are located close to campus to offer students easy access to on-campus activities and their classes.

Students who choose to live at Lark Baton Rouge have their choice of floor plans that include one-, two-, four- and five-bedroom apartments. A pool view and covered garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee. All units are fully furnished and include Internet access, in-unit laundry, water and sewer, trash disposal and access to all the community amenities in the flat monthly rate. Each person signs their own contract to keep payments simple. Some apartments allow pets.

Lark Baton Rouge strives to make student living as comfortable as possible. Students will enjoy a number of quality life features, including a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with a lazy river, outdoor lounge with covered cabanas, an outdoor amphitheater, club rooms with gaming tables and much more. Discounted Lyft tickets are also available for students.

Anyone interested in the student living accommodations can find out more by visiting the Lark Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-663-1840.

About Lark Baton Rouge: Lark Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing community for students attending Louisiana State University. The complex offers comfortable, fully furnished apartments to share with friends or with randomly matched roommates. Students will enjoy all the amenities in the price of monthly rent to live a comfortable quality of life.

Company: Lark Baton Rouge

Address: 4194 Burbank Drive

City: Baton Rouge

State: LA

Zip code: 70808

Telephone number: 1-225-663-1840