Sharp Fluidics Offers the NeoClose Closure System

Hayward, California, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics is pleased to announce they offer the NeoClose closure system to make surgical procedures a more streamlined process. This system allows surgeons and other medical professionals to complete sutures more effectively, reducing the risk of mistakes, accidental needle pokes, and missing equipment.

The NeoClose robotic and laparoscopic closure system offers various benefits to the doctors who use it, including fast, simple delivery, safe insertion depth, and lower tissue tension, which reduces a patient’s pain level. The system uses absorbable anchors medical professionals insert into the patient with a pre-attached suture, eliminating the need to fish for sutures. Surgeons can complete sutures more quickly and ensure their patient is as comfortable as possible.

In addition to the NeoClose closure system, Sharp Fluidics provides several other innovative products designed to make surgical procedures safer and more efficient. These products include Operative Armour, which allows medical professionals to safely secure new needles to their body for easy access and dispose of them easily and safely.

Anyone interested in learning about the NeoClose closure system can find out more by visiting the Sharp Fluidics website or by calling 1-866-951-5777.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics is an innovative company that creates surgical solutions to keep doctors and their patients safer. Their goal is to provide medical professionals with convenient products that help them do their jobs as efficiently as possible.

