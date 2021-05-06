WBCS Mock Test Apps: The New Normal for Millennials

Kolkata, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The West Bengal Civil Services examination or WBCS is a state-wide examination conducted by the Public Service Commission of Bengal for recruitment to various administrative positions within West Bengal. It is a highly in-demand and competitive exam with over two lakh candidates appearing in the WBCS Prelims, out of which only around 5000 examinees get selected for WBCS Mains. The ratio of candidates who appear to candidates who get selected is glaringly huge. Thus, cracking the WBCS is no child’s play.

In recent times, more and more aspirants are shifting to the digital platform of apps to optimize their WBCS preparation and gear up for the examination within the comforts of their houses. Moreover, the highly interactive app platform offers a personalized experience that eases readability and paves away for smooth learning. Here are five reasons why students are increasingly accessing a competitive exam app besides traditional modes of learning for WBCS exam preparation:

The ready availability of a collection of mock papers and previous years’ question papers and answers that can be solved anytime prove very beneficial for students.

The best apps for competitive exam preparation are technologically advanced apps designed to be student-friendly and interactive. They exhibit increased personalization, easy readability, and mobile-friendly layout designs. As a result, they enhance the learning experience and keep students motivated!

Since all lectures and study guides are stored in the user’s app, applicants can access them whenever convenient, and they can be referred to as many times as possible. Moreover, apps can be accessed by anybody with a cell phone and internet from within the comforts of their houses which lends it a certain degree of flexibility.

A competitive exam preparation app often incorporates additional features like interactive sessions with toppers, question-answer sessions with reputable candidates, and various strategies and tips that heavily contribute to its overall appeal.

Students get lecture series to study materials, to mock question papers- all in one place. The host of offerings that exam apps compile can appeal to the sense of innovation of an applicant. So much can be accessed for free or through a nominal subscription rate, making apps a trendy choice among applicants these days.

A student shares his experience with the app-based preparation platform for WBCS. “I thought that my technical limitations would prevent me from taking advantage of the competitive exam preparation app. On the contrary, learning became fun and easy with this practical and easy-to-use app. The explanation of concepts and fundamentals were done in a rational and appealing way. I’m thankful to the Smartmocktest app and recommend it to all my fellow learners and WBCS applicants.”

