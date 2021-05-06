Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lorilee Hammer on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Lorilee Hammer on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company. “The time has flown by,” she said, “and I’m grateful for all of it!”

Lorilee’s first day at Future Electronics was March 11, 1996, when she joined the sales team at the company’s Irvine, California office. Today, she works as a Strategic Account Manager focused on Outside Sales.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Future Team, and I’ve been blessed with great experiences, people, friends, and opportunities,” she said.

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

