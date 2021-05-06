Fundamentals and Do’s & Don’ts of Commercial Kitchen Equipment

What is Commercial Kitchen Equipment?

When launching a new restaurant or updating an existing business, selecting the right restaurant kitchen machinery is essential for success. The main feature of professional food manufacturing setup machinery is that they are used for many customers compared to the devices used at home. The reason is apparent. At a professional establishment like restaurants and hotels, the number of customers is way more than a private setup. Therefore, this device is used more and should be taken care of regarding their wear & tear and durability. If taken care of well, they take care of your catering business for a long time to come. When it comes to the best commercial kitchen equipment supplier in Australia, it is Simco, which supplies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane etc.

For What Purposes Can the Commercial Kitchen Equipment be Used?

You can use the equipment in a professional food manufacturing setup for the following purposes:

  • Collecting large stocks of inventory
  • Washing fresh vegetables and other constituents
  • Slicing or cutting the vegetables taking into account the process according to the way of preparation or procedure
  • Designing the menu according to the coveted method or process

Fundamentals of a Commercial Food Preparation Setup

The following questions are the basics whose answer one needs to know if operating in a large food preparation platform. If you don’t know about any of these, kindly gain info on the same before starting your business:

  • What is the professional kitchen scope, i.e. what is the bar set on the number of patrons for whom the menu will be prepared?
  • What is the type of professional set up for food preparation?
  • What are the eatables specified on the menu?
  • What is the placement of the food setup vis-à-vis the customers?
  • What is the total number of employees or staff to be hired in the setup?
  • What are the goals or targets that are slated to be reached?
  • Which dishes are to be prepared, and how many times will they be cooked?
  • How much money is set aside for efficient & skilful catering?

Do’s & Don’ts regarding Commercial Kitchen Equipment

  • Don’t use any appliance other than professional or technical grade appliance for your professional catering needs.
  • Do not replace heavy-duty food prep jobs with the domestic appliance.
  • Do not upgrade domestic devices to commercial ones through cheap methods.
  • Always choose a brand with an eye for warranties & securities as you have every right to check the status of your product if something happens to it.
  • Visit and buy your professional machinery from a physical store only. Have a physical checkout of the product so that you can have clarity on the device’s size, function, and installation in your kitchen.
  • Always make it a habit to take suggestions from your internal staff and keep them updated while deciding on the appliance. You will see that the tips have helped you get your business-related goals.
  • Guide your trained staff to use the equipment manufactured in Australia and supplied in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane etc., as they come with unique designs and can perform many functions at once. It will make them at ease with the device.
  • The topmost priority for you while looking for food preparation setup machinery should be safeguarding internal staff. Always check for appliance manufactured as per the Australian Safety Guideline.
  • Always ensure servicing or replacing parts of the machinery, as it will help you in reducing expenditures and unnecessary costs.
  • While on the shopping hunt for all the necessary devices, it will be better to keep the menu card of your establishment with you. You will decide on buying an appliance based on what you want to provide to your clientele, & the menu will be a big help to you.

