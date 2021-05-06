This SS-21, Get Lively & Dramatic with Melorra’s Latest Digital Pattern Collection.

Bangalore, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Your spring outfits are incomplete without some colourful prints and patterns. And to make those spring-summer attires more dramatic and dynamic, Melorra has released its new collection of jewelry called ‘The Digital Pattern Collection’. The fast-growing brand for precious and lightweight jewelry in gold, diamond and gemstones, has launched this new collection range as part of their spring-summer 2021 collection series and is inspired by the digital pattern trend which has hit the ramps this year. The designs under this range feature pixel patterns in gold with some fragments of enamel shades in pink and orange – perfect for your printed summer casuals.

With the digital age at its peak this year, the spring-summer fashion for 2021 is bringing back the vintage prints and patterns in an all-new dramatic format. This digitally revived trend of patterns is all about stylish motifs and wallpaper-like prints that mostly highlight head-to-toe passionate looks in flashy hues. Patterns this season were more about colour play and surreal styling, with some contemporary twists like stark monochrome or vibrant takes. Every print got included in this digital extravagance from florals, chequered, abstract, to monograms and universal.

Taking notes from this abstract pattern trend blended with digital syncing, the designers at Melorra have created a range in gold with pixel patterns featuring enamel sections in orange & pink. The designs are crafted in high polished yellow gold and have square-shaped cuts in gold to display pixel-like patterns on various trendy motifs. Shruti, the designer of this dreamy collection, calls it the perfect add-on for your casual-tech-savvy looks for this summer.

More about the Digital Pattern Collection:

The exclusive jewelry range of Digital Pattern is launched as a part of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection series at Melorra.

It includes 75 stunning designs made in high polished gold and comes in jewelry pieces like earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles. Each item is crafted in 18K and 22K gold

The price range for the digitally dramatic collection starts from INR 12,000 and goes up to INR 1,78,000

Discover the entire ‘Digital Pattern’ collection on the Melorra official website or in Melorra stores.

You can also explore some of the prettiest gold drop earrings that are part of this collection: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/gold-drops-earrings/