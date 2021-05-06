Kenya Government Lifts Lockdown in 5 counties – All Safari Circuits are Open Start replanning

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Lockdown that had affected smooth transit within the most popular circuits in Kenya has bee lifted.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is now taking Safari Bookings for all Tourist circuits by road and by air.

Start enquiries now. If one is passing via Nairobi, Kenya on transit there are popular day tours that one can prebook on nairobi tours online e commerce site.

Holidays are everybody’s ideal way to relax and see the world. As our guests get to experience the wildlife and other products we have to offer such conservation is of outmost important. We support conservation by preferring to prioritize Eco-lodges and thereafter the other camps and Budget Camps as well. The Amboseli National Park is very near Nairobi about 3 hours drive one way https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com/3-days-amboseli-park At these eco-facilities you will be able to learn more about how important they are to secure the existence of the local environment and how you are directly helping the local community by choosing to stay in such an accommodation.