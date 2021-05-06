Automotive Plastics Market Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, Variables & Research Methodology

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Plastics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2025. To make cars safer and fuel efficient, plastics are being used extensively. It renders vehicles lightweight and increases their fuel efficacy by reducing carbon emissions. The Automotive industry is a major market for plastic processors.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Covestro

Evonik Industries AG

Johnson Controls

Magna International

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Borealis AG

Hanwha Azdel Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the automotive plastics industry include strict government regulations regarding fuel consumption along with rising sales of automobiles, and growing use of plastics for the production of lightweight vehicles. In addition, decrease in vehicular emission, increasing prices of steel and iron, sturdiness, recyclability, and strength of modern plastics are expected to drive the market. Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by product type, application, and geography.

Product Outlook:

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyamide (PA)

The “Polypropylene” segment accounted for the largest market share of the market and led the overall market in 2016; the reason being, at high temperature it has excellent chemical and electrical resistance; it is lightweight material, and is inclusively used as a noise & vibration dampener and thermal insulator in vehicular components. In addition, it is translucent, semi-rigid; and offers fundamental hinge property.

The key applications that could be explored in the Automotive Plastics Market include Chassis, Powertrain, Under the Hood Components, Electrical Components, Exterior Furnishings, and Interior Furnishings. The “Interior furnishings” segment accounted for the largest market share of the market in terms of volume had developed as the dominant application in 2016;the reason being use of plastics in automobile furnishings like fascia systems, light display & panels, steering wheels and seat covers; followed by Exterior furnishings.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Automotive Plastics Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing manufacturing base and rising investments in advanced technologies of vehicular production and increasing production in developing regions like Thailand, China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam; followed by Europe.

On the other hand, European market accounts for the significant share of Automotive Plastics industry in terms of revenue owing to use of advanced technology and high-quality plastics as they are energy effective and help in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. In addition, automakers from European countries have to shift from diesel engines to electrified motors to meet higher emission standards.

