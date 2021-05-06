Blood Culture Test Market Strategic Initiatives, Top Players Financial Performance & Application

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Blood Culture Test Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Blood Culture Test Market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 owing to prevalence of blood infections and infectious diseases. Blood culture is a laboratory test wherein the patient’s blood is injected in bottles that contain culture media to determine the existence of infection-producing microorganisms like fungi or bacteria in the patient’s blood. It aims at confirming the existence of microorganisms in the blood, identifying the microbial etiology of the blood infection, helping to determine the infection source like endocarditis, and providing an organism for suspicion of testing and optimization of antimicrobial therapy.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Bruker Corporation

Abbott

Growth Drivers:

The growing demand for enhanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to boost the blood culture tests market with a CAGR of 8.6%. The blood infection, if left undetected, may lead to a severe and fatal condition called sepsis. The symptoms of bacteremia or initial bacterial infection are moderate or high fever, breathlessness, chills, muscular pain, palpitations, headache, tachycardia, and nausea. With the growth of infection, the indications also get serious; which may include dehydration, mottled skin, dizziness, confusion, drop in blood pressure, swelling, and organ failure.

New product inventions, numerous regulatory approvals, rising sepsis conditions, growing number of infections in blood, increasing research & development of novel testing instruments and increasing number of adoptions for rapid diagnostic techniques are some factors that are bound to fuel blood culture test industry in the years to come. Additionally, the increasing elderly population and predominance of infectious disorders are the rest of key factors for the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, rising investments in Research & Development programs and increasing private and public healthcare expenditure are estimated to drive the market in the forecast period.

Technology Outlook:

Culture-based technology

Molecular technology

PCR

Microarray

PNA-FISH

Proteomic technology

Application Outlook:

Bacterial infections

Fungal infections

Mycobacterial infections

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals laboratories

Reference laboratories

Regional Insights:

Geographically, blood culture test market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are predicted to dominate the market due to high spending power over healthcare. Asia Pacific is also expected to hold larger share in near future owing to the growing demand for blood culture tests from emerging nations.

