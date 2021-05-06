Data Center Colocation Market Top Growth Factors and Future Trends 2022

According to a research report “Data Center Colocation Market by Type (Retail and Wholesale), End-user (SMES and Large Enterprise, Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Research & Academic, Retail, Energy and Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the data center colocation market is expected to grow from USD 31.5 billion in 2017 to USD 62.3 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period. The need for reduction of overall IT costs; reliability, security, and scalability of infrastructure; and growing data center complexities are the major drivers accelerating the growth of the data center colocation market, globally. The rapid growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing number of users opting for cost-effective and energy-efficient data center solutions to manage daily data requirements.

IT and Telecom industry to account for the largest market size in the data colocation market

The IT and telecom industry is expected to hold the largest market size owing to the need for secure, scalable, and flexible data center infrastructure to store the ever-increasing data in the industry. Moreover, low capital and operational cost, and continuous data transaction among the potential companies over a high-speed connection is fueling the demand for data center colocation services in the IT and telecom industry.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to grow at a higher CAGR in the data colocation market during the forecast period

The data colocation market, by end-user, has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The higher growth rate of SMEs is attributed to the lesser infrastructure autonomy requirements that can be fulfilled by availing data center colocation services, which also provide security and flexibility to the enterprise. Growth in the numbers of SMEs using a data center to store essential data would further accelerate the adoption of colocation services in SMEs.

North America to dominate the data center colocation market during the forecast period

The global data center colocation market is segmented based on regions into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the highest share of the data center colocation market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of data center collocation service providers, and increasing investments and innovations in the region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing data traffic from social media and gaming sectors and the surge in usage of mobile devices in this region.

Major technology vendors in the data center colocation market include AT&T Inc. (US), CoreSite Realty Corporation (US), CyrusOne (US), Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US), DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US), Equinix, Inc. (US), Global Switch (UK), Level 3 Communications Inc. (US), and NTT Communication Corporation (Japan).

