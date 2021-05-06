Tapioca Starch Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2031

High in carbohydrates, and devoid of gluten, grain, and nut, tapioca starch has witnessed extensive employment in the prevention of food allergies, gluten sensitivity, and celiac disease. Growth of tapioca starch market is influenced by this cassava extract’s effectiveness in reducing the cholesterol level, preventing constipation, and maintaining blood sugar levels in light of its high fiber content. On account of these factors, tapioca starch market will exceed revenues worth US$ 8,500 Mn by 2028-end, according to a recent Fact.MR study.

Tapioca Starch Market: Flour and Pearl Variants Preferred over Other Forms among End-Users

Discerning growing requirements of end-users, prominent stakeholders have introduced various forms of tapioca extracts. End users continue to prefer tapioca flour and tapioca pearls over other forms of this cassava extract. The study foresees these varaints of tapioca starch to record a parallel rise through 2028. Demand for tapioca pellets will flourish, outgrowing all forms of tapioca starch, during the period of forecast.

According to the Study, tapioca starch seeks extensive adoption across a wide range of applications, ranging from food & beverages to animal feed. While food & beverage industry is envisaged to hold bulk shares of the market, demand in processing industries, including textile, paper, and wood, will rise a slightly higher rate in the forthcoming years. Animal feed application is likely to trail food & beverage industry’s dominance in the tapioca starch market, in terms of both value and volume.

Global Tapioca Starch Market: Segmentation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

