Manufacturers OF Solar Ventilation System Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In Next Upcoming Year

Market Outlook :-

The demand for solar ventillation systems witnessed a slight fall owing to the spread of novel coronavirus disease throughout the world leading to slow progress in this market. As recovery commences in 2021, the manufacturers are persistently involved in conduction of effective researches to add further improvements to this market.

Prominent manufacturers like Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek Air Solutions, Centrotec SE, Signify Holding, Sunmaster Solar Lighting, Hitachi Limited and Exide Industries Limited are focusing on product innovations and product certifications for ensuring new and better improvements for attracting global users.

Research& developments, innovative launches, technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions continue to be the most effective strategies incorporated by the key players to maintain and strengthen their competitive edge globally.

Segmentation :-

By Mounting Type

Gable Mounted

Roof Mounted

By Output Power

Less than 10 Watt

10 Watt – 20 Watt

More than 20 Watt

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Prominent Players in Solar Ventilation System

Solatube International Inc.

Solar Royal LLC

Titus HVAC

Vents (Blauberg Group)

Air Vent, Inc.

Broan, Inc.

Active Ventilation Products, Inc.

Ventamatic, Ltd.

Attic Breeze LLC

How will Demand for Solar Ventilation Systems Grow?

The global solar ventilation systems market is likely to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application.

Government subsidies are expected to benefit both manufactures and consumers of solar ventilation systems. Panel pricing is one of the areas where both the entities could benefit from such subsidies. Rooftop installation has been on the rise in the recent years, and is anticipated to push market growth during the course of the forecast period 2021-2031.

Important doubts related to the Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Technology Innovations to Aid Demand for Solar Ventilation Systems

Manufacturers involved in solar ventilation systems are focusing on consolidating their position by investing in technology innovations. For instance, researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) Startup Space are in process of developing energetically efficient yet silent solar ventilation system – Oxygen – that has the ability to retain heat up to 89 percent.

To give another example, Solar Royal has come up with SR1800 series solar ventilation systems that offer both functionality and aesthetics. It has a low profile design that gives an immaculate look to rooftops, irrespective of installation location. With such developments in place, future of solar ventilation systems is expected to take an upward flight with the market soaring across regions in the globe.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

