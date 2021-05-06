Bio-based Neat Cutting Oils To Bolster Global Market Demand Through 2021 To 2031

Neat Cutting Oil Market: Overview and Dynamics

Neat cutting oils find large scale applications in numerous industries for manufacturing applications such as grinding, drilling, cutting and more. Neat cutting oils are particularly designed for improving the longevity of the machinery and tools and help in reducing wear and tear.

The major function of neat cutting oil is anti-wear properties, substantially for increased machine life along with achieving and retaining superior surface finish.

Composition of neat cutting oil usually depends on the type of process being followed. Neat cutting oil is generally produced from natural or synthetic oils. There is a constant change in the composition of these products due to oscillating regulations and formulation along with the pressure from government authorities across the world.

Increasing demand for neat cutting oils in various machining applications is expected to expand the neat cutting oil market during the anticipated period across the globe. Technological up-gradation in the tools and equipment used in various industries like automobile, aerospace, construction and electrical, marine, rail and power, telecommunication and healthcare are assumed to raise the demand for the neat cutting oil market in the anticipated period.

Segmentation Analysis of Neat Cutting Oil Market

The global neat cutting oil market is bifurcated into major segments: product type, application and region.

On the basis of product type, neat cutting oil market has been segmented as follows:

Gear Hobbing Oils

Broaching Oils

Honing Oils

Gun Drilling Oils

Carbide Grinding Oils

Tapping Oils

Others

On the basis of application, neat cutting oil market has been segmented as follows:

Construction

Chemical & Petrochemical

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Neat Cutting Oil Market: Key Players

The market structure of neat cutting oil is consolidated as only a few of the major players meet the demand for neat cutting oil. These include ExxonMobil, Houghton International Inc., Total, Chevron, Indian Oil, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Fuchs, Eni Oil Products, Blaser Swisslube, Growel, Midlands Lunricants, Pro oil, Veedol India, Castrol, Eastern Petroleum. Although local manufacturers claim a minimum share in the global market, the major players collectively hold more than 70% of the total neat cutting oil market.

The Neat Cutting Oil Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

