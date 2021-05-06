Disinfectant Spray Market to Partake Significant Development During 2031

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers.

As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Online Channels are set to Gain Momentum in Global Disinfectant Spray Market

Direct sales segment accounted for market share of over 2/5th of sales in global disinfectant spray market in 2019 due to usage of disinfectant products across hospitals & clinics. However social distancing is expected to amplify the overall sales from retail & convenience stores and online sales channels. Retail and small grocery stores are helping in meeting the booming demand and dealing with long-term supply challenges.

Therefore, it has pushed manufacturers to increasing their online presence and collaboration with domestic suppliers to maximise their consumer base and reduce the supply-demand gap of disinfectant spray products. The retail & convenience stores and online sales channel are expected to grow 1.5x times by 2020 over 2019. Moreover, these segments are expected to grow at CAGR of more than 17% over the short-term forecast period (2020-2025).

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

