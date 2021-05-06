Sensitive Toothpaste Market Projected to be Resilient During 2031

Global sensitive toothpaste market will continue to generate healthy revenue with more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare trends presents a possible recovery strategy for sensitive toothpaste manufacturers. Consumers are bound to pay more attention towards preventive healthcare after facing the threat of COVID-19.

Overall expenditure on healthcare will witness significant growth as a result of these consumer trends. These are synergistic with pre-pandemic growth factors such as high-growth in pharmacies & drug store distribution channels, prevalence of online sales, and remunerative opportunities in South Asia & Oceania. Social distancing is accelerating the adoption of online shopping. Countries in South Asia & Oceania such as Indonesia, Singapore, and India exhibit faster recovery trajectories based on current statistics.

East Asia, South Asia and Oceania to Capture 47% Share

A majority of global sales come from East Asia and South Asia & Oceania. Together, these regions account for more than 47% share of total sales. Increasing disposable income of consumers, coupled with prominence of preventive care among consumers drive the demand from these regions. Favorable government initiatives in South Asia such as Make-in-India makes South Asia & Oceania a high-growth region with the highest 6.8% CAGR through 2030.

Regional market competition is driven by consumer awareness programs to attract, educate, and delight consumers. The Sensodyne dental awareness program by GSK Consumer Healthcare is an ideal example of what kind of strategies garner maximum revenues. Uptake of e-commerce in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India will continue to propagate sales in South Asia & Oceania countries.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Consumer Awareness Drives Profits

Sensitive toothpaste manufacturers are garnering consumer traction by intensive dental health awareness programs. Market players are conducting marketing drives across all mediums. From social media campaigns, to door-to-door sensitivity testing, major players are trying to create a niche for themselves. Cohesive consumer trends such as increasing health consciousness, coupled with increase in spending ability in developing regions are major trends driving growth.

However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, online distribution channels are a sustainable alternative for adversely affected market players to stay afloat. But there are caveats to this pandemic. Consumer behavior trends can be categorized to form successful recovery strategies. For instance, the importance of healthcare and resultant expenditure on the same will witness a surge. Online distribution channels will gather a considerable market value share.

