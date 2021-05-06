High Purity Boron Is Gaining Increasing Demand From Semiconductor Industry, Fact.MR Analysis

Market Outlook :-

The global demand for high purity boron went slightly down in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 creating a hinderance in its overall progress. As the condition is improving in 2021, the demand is steadily recovering. High purity boron suppliers are focusing on product innovations and research & developments to cater to evolving end-user demand.

What’s the High Purity Boron Market Scenario?

In the recent years, high purity boron has been gaining increasing adoption in semiconductor industry and in laser technology. Addition of small amounts of high purity boron can modify the electrical properties of semiconductor materials.

High purity boron is relatively expensive as compared to the regular variant and is usually sold in powdered form. Rising scope of application of high purity boron such as a cleaning agent in smelting process of copper and steel alloy, to remove gas is likely to influence growth of high purity boron market. They can also be used to produce borides, in medicine, and in ceramic industries.

Advances in Nanomaterial Technology to Influence Future Market Growth

Nanomaterials have now become an integral part of several industries including construction, packaging, healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemical products, and energy among others.

High melting points, hardness, low density and electron deficient nature of boron makes it suitable for the development of nanomaterials such as boron nanowires, nanotubes, nanobelts, nanoribbons, and nanosheets among others. Boron nanomaterials find application in hydrogen storage, batteries, catalyst, superconductors, and other electronic components.

Important doubts related to the High Purity Boron Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

