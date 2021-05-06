Nutraceutical Supplements Market: Tier 1 Players Hold 40-45% Revenue Share Insights 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Nutraceutical Supplements Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Competitive Landscape – Key Highlights

Abbott Laboratories completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. in 2017. As per the terms of the deal, Alere becomes a subsidiary of Abbott. This acquisition was in line with the Abbott’s strategy of garnering leadership across key business segments and geographies.

Glanbia Plc. signed an agreement with Slimfast, a leading health & wellness and weight management brand, in the year 2018. This acquisition complements the existing portfolio of the company and is likely to play a key role in expansion of its nutrition portfolio.

Amway acquired XS Energy, a California-based energy drink and snacks brand, in the year 2015. This acquisition was viewed as a strategic move by Amway to leverage the approach of XS apropos of connection with young entrepreneurs.

On 31 March 2015, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM) entered into the space of B2C personalized nutrition market with an investment in Mixfit Inc., a privately-held personalized nutrition solution start-up based in Boston, MA.

The forenamed companies have been profiled in the nutraceutical supplements market report, wherein crucial aspects related to them such as revenue growth, key developments, and regional presence have been elaborated in detail.

Tier 1 Players Hold 40-45% Revenue Share; Market Heading Towards Consolidation

Market leaders or tier 1 players of the nutraceutical supplements market account for around 40-45% of revenue share, with primary focus on expansion of manufacturing facilities and strategic alliances with key distributors. While the mid-level or tier 2 players emphasize on intensifying their regional presence, the emerging or tier 3 players remain highly oriented toward specific product segments and volume sales enhancement.

The nutraceutical supplements market is heading toward a phase of consolidation, with tier 1 players extensively emphasizing on product innovations and developments. Moreover, the tier 1 players’ constant pursuit for growth makes them to consistently focus on expansion of regional presence and solidification of product portfolios.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Nutraceutical Supplements Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Nutraceutical Supplements Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Nutraceutical Supplements Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Nutraceutical Supplements Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

