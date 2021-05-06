Reusable Water Bottle Market: Lifestyle Transitioning and Easy Refilling to Augment Demand Insights 2020 to 2030

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Reusable Water Bottle Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Reusable Water Bottle Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create High Growth Opportunities

The polymer sub-segment has accounted for more than 30% of the total material type segment. Reusable water bottles made from polymer materials are more economical than those made from metal, glass and silicone. These polymer based bottles are also simple to clean, available in a wide variety of colors and don’t leave a metallic taste behind. These characteristics make reusable water bottles based on polymers the highest sales category.The global polymer manufacturing industry however is facing drawbacks due to supply chain impacts and is somehow affecting the supply of polymer materials for the manufacturing reusable water bottles. According to Fact.MR, manufacturers may find overseas demand slumping through low export statistics due to worsening Covid-19 epidemic in other countries. Amongst regions, North America reigns supreme with a modest growth rate of 4% and captures a sizeable chunk of market share. Within North America, the utilization of polymer based reusable water bottles remains high.

Product ImprovementRemains Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

The global market for reusable water bottles is highly fragmented in nature, with the major players using different tactics such as new product releases to gain a higher market share. Reusable water bottle manufacturers are concentrating on product growth to include differentiated features in their current portfolio and to introduce new reusable water bottles with added features. Cove launched a reusable water bottle made entirely of biodegradable materials in February 2019, which makes it look and feel just like standard plastic that can be decomposed. Certain companies like Newell Brands and Nalge Nunc International Corporation, are also concentrating on gaining publicity or promoting their recycled water bottles by partnering with various film companies including Marvel and Disney

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Reusable Water Bottle Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Reusable Water Bottle Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

