Rising Heart Disease Incidences And Fitness Consciousness To Boost Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market Adoption

Posted on 2021-05-07 by in Retail // 0 Comments

Rapid penetration of Internet along with fast technological advancements have led to the development of various smart and innovative products such as heart rate monitor watch. Growing number of sports enthusiasts as well as health-conscious demographic are showing high preference towards heart rate monitor watch, which is a key factor driving its market growth.

This device provides specific indication and analysis of condition of the cardiovascular system during any physical activity. In addition, heart rate monitor watch helps to accomplish a fitness plan by providing accurate results. These factors have been responsible for the growth of heart rate monitor watch market in the recent years.

Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market Anticipated to Flourish in North America

With growing emphasis on healthcare, high healthcare expenditure, and well-advanced technology, North America is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions for heart rate monitor watch market. Further, government initiatives and fund support for the development of novel devices are likely to influence significant growth of the heart rate monitor watch market. Concentration of key players or high-tech companies such as Apple, Nike, Fitbit, and others will possibly enhance the growth prospects of heart rate monitor watch market in the North America region.

Key Company Developments

Majority of wearable manufacturers are striving to deliver an all-in-one platform to consumers that can improve health and instigate healthy habits.

  • Garmin, a leading manufacturer of smart wearable, has recently launched its hybrid smart watch Vivomove HR in India through Helios stores as well as different e-commerce platforms.
  • Fitbit launched its smart watch wearable, Versa in South Africa. With its own Fitbit OS 2.0, combination of heart rate monitor, sleep and distance tracker is likely to attract a range of consumers.
  • Puma has recently made a 10 year agreement with Fossil to make smart watches. While Fossil has its own smart watches in the market, with Puma’s collaboration, features such as heart rate monitor and a step counter will be added to the new smart watch.
  • Lenovo has recently launched cardio fitness bands. HX03F Spectra and HX03 cardio will be available through flipcart. Heart rate sensors of these bands are water-resistant and come with OLED Monochrome and TFT-LCD color screens that show activity, time, date, heart rate and more.
  • Amazfit, a popular smart watch leader who is known for its introduction of the Bip Smartwatch, has recently launched a new Amazfit Stratos. Along with the heart rate monitor, the watch has in-built algorithm based on Firstbeat technology to measure athletes’ cardiorespiratory performance.

Key stakeholders in the heart rate monitor watch market include Apple, Sony, Garmin, Motorola, Asus, LG, Epson, Mio, Sigma, Samsung, Nike, Polar, Lenovo, and Fitbit.

