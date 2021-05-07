Gene Panel Market – Ongoing Research Advancements, Global Industry Growth Dynamics

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gene Panel Tests Market is expected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.05 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.2%. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.

Research Methodology

The study estimates the gene panel market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report.

For the gene panel market estimation process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the market size of the gene panel market as well as to estimate the market size of various other dependent submarkets. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global gene panel market by product & service, technique, design, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for the key players

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the Gene Panel Tests Market, such as agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities

The research and academic institutes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Gene Panel Tests Market is segmented into research & academic institutes, hospital & diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The research and academic institutes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing government funding programs across the globe and the focus of market players on providing efficient gene panels.

North America is expected to dominate the gene panel market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the gene panel market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is primarily attributed to the growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases and the increasing number of NGS-based & clinical applications in the region. Other growth factors include government support for genomics research and the presence of leading NGS providers in this region.

Agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaboration accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the key players in the Gene Panel Tests Market include Illumina, Inc. (US), BGI (China), Agilent Technologies (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), ), Novogene Corporation (China), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (US), GATC Biotech AG (GATC Biotech) (Germany), and ArcherDx (US).

