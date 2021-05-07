Di-isobutylene Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2019–2029

Rise in global automobile industry direct influenceS the growth of global di-isobutylene market. Di-isobutylene is primarily used in the production of octylphenol resins, octylated diphenylamine and isononyl derivatives, which is further used in the production of automobile tires. With the ongoing trend towards sustaining resources and rising consciousness about safety during the operation of an automobile, high demand for high-performance automobile tires is witnessed

Moreover, with increased focus on reducing fuel cost in the automotive sector, the need for di-isobutylene has increased worldwide as it is used as an additive in two stroke engine which burns without producing any harmful gases, thereby resulting in low soot deposition. As a result, the market for di-isobutylene is expected to show a smooth growth curve in the forthcoming years.

The increasing demand for di-isobutylene in the various end-use industries is mainly due to the extensive properties offered by di-isobutylene such as high tensile strength, electrical insulation and low gas permeability, which further contributes to the growth of consumption of di-isobutylene globally. On the other hand, uncertainty in crude oil prices and recession in automotive industry will impact the growth of the di-isobutylene market.

The Di-isobutylene Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Di-isobutylene Market: Segmentation

Based on grade, the di-isobutylene Market is segmented as:

Below 95%

95%-98%

Above 98%

Based on application, the di-isobutylene market is segmented as:

Stabilizer

Lubricants

Silicones

Oxidation inhibitors

Anti-wear additives

Rubber

Based on the region, the Di-isobutylene market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Analysis

Key market stakeholders in the global di-isobutylene market are Evonik Industries, Maruzen Petrochemical, Lanxess, Zibo JinLin Chemical, Shandong Huachao Chemical Co., Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Lyondellbasell, Huajiang Chemical, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemicals, INEOS Oligomer, and TPC Group, amongst others. Di-isobutylene market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Di-isobutylene market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Di-isobutylene market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, grade type and end-use industries.

