Surface Disinfectant Market worth $3.6 billion by 2025 – Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (Surface, Instrument), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic and Research Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The growth of this Surface Disinfectant Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.

Opportunity: Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies;

Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, China, and South Africa provide significant opportunities for players in the surface disinfectants market. According to the IMF, in 2016, these emerging economies accounted for more than 60% of the global GDP. The need for improved healthcare services in these economies is mainly driven by the rapidly increasing aging population and high patient volumes, growing per capita income, and rising awareness.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohols segment accounted for the largest market share. The high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.

By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to rising incidence of nosocomial infections, rising geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in this market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

3M Group (US) is the largest player in the global surface disinfectants market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of surface disinfectants. It primarily focuses on innovations and product launches to sustain its leading position in the market. The company recently launched a 3M Curos Stopper Disinfecting Cap to protect the intraluminal vascular access points from contamination. The long-term presence of the company in the market, with its significant presence across major countries, provides it with an additional edge over its competitors. The company also focuses on acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.