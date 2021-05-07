Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Growth and Trend Analysis Report

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global epigenetics market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth in epigenetics market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases. Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the market in the coming years.

Expected Revenue Growth Analysis:

The Epigenetics Market is projected to reach USD 1,605.7 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 854.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Kits Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Market, by Product



On the basis of product, the kits segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Epigenetics Market in 2016. This can be attributed to the fact that a large number of kits are used in various epigenetic techniques. The rising prevalence of a number of diseases, increasing R&D spending, and increased government funding for life science research are the other factors expected to support DNA methylation market growth.

Among the Application Segments, Oncology Dominated the DNA Methylation Market



Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the Epigenetics Market in 2016. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and the increasing number of research-related activities.

DNA Methylation Segment Dominated the Epigenetics Market, by Technology

On the basis of technology, the Epigenetics Market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other technologies (includes non-coding RNA and chromatin remodeling). The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Epigenetics Market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and the ability of this technique to study different types of cancer with quality outcomes.

North America Dominated the Global Epigenetics Industry



North America accounted for the largest share of the DNA Methylation Market in 2016, followed by Europe. Increase in epigenetics research activities, favorable government funding initiatives, high R&D expenditure, rising incidence of various diseases, and the presence of key players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the Epigenetics Industry in North America.

The major players in the Global Epigenetics Market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Diagenode (Belgium), QIAGEN (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Bio-Rad (US).

Illumina dominated the global DNA Methylation Market in 2016. The company provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. It develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems and life science tools for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. Illumina operates through 26 subsidiaries located in the US, the UK, and other countries in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. In order to achieve high growth and increase its customer base, the company focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and agreements.

Epigenetic changes such as dysregulation of DNA methylation are associated with cancer development and progression. Epigenetics provides new opportunities for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse dysregulation in cancer. Several cancer research studies that utilize epigenetics techniques are currently underway; significant investments are being made to support these researches. For instance, in February 2016, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) received USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) for genetics and genomics research related to cancer and infectious diseases. Similarly, in March 2015, Barts Cancer Institute’s Centre for Haemato-Oncology (UK) received funds worth USD 113.9 million (GBP 860,000) from the Medical Research Council to study epigenetics changes in cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer will drive epigenetics research focused on this condition.