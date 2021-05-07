Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market to be at Forefront by 2031

Growing preference for quick and efficient cleaning solutions is expected to auger well for the bagless vacuum cleaner market, given the higher customer inclination towards convenient household cleaning options. Furthermore, considering the existing challenges associated with bagless vacuum cleaner including unhygienic removal of dust and exposure to allergens causing respiratory problems to people suffering from asthma and sorts of diseases, manufacturers of bagless vacuum cleaners have been focusing on developing efficient systems that facilitate powerful cleaning and hygienic dust and dirt disposal.

A new research report by Fact.MR reveals the growth prospects of the bagless vacuum cleaners market at the global front. The report foretells that the bagless vacuum cleaner market is expected to rise at a steady pace throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028, with sales of bagless vacuum cleaners to cross US$ 20 billion by end of the year of assessment (2028). The report reflects optimistic growth path for bagless vacuum cleaners across regions in the globe and manufacturers can expect a volley of prospects during the review period.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Canisters Have a Clear Advantage, Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Witness Slack

Bagless vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a shift from traditional upright bagless vacuum cleaners to their canister counterparts. In the past, upright bagless vacuum cleaners dominated the bagless vacuum cleaner market as they were the most preferred choice for cleaning mattresses and carpets. However, manufacturers, understanding the cons of upright bagless vacuum cleaners such as increased noise and heavy design that compromises efficiency, have developed canister bagless vacuum cleaners that are more powerful than their upright equivalents, with a lighter design hence easy to maneuver, more silent and come with variety of tools such as crevice nozzle, mechanized brush and upholstery brush to enhance their cleaning efficiency, particularly for thick carpets and rugs. This has impacted the market for upright bagless vacuum cleaners by inducing a slack in their demand. However, with growing sales of canister bagless vacuum cleaners, this slack can be offset, with little negative influence on the growth of the overall bagless vacuum cleaner market.

