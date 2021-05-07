Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Playing Significant Growth During 2031

Growing preference for animal nutrition to enable higher performance continues to drive the growth of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, with their proliferating use in animal feedstock. That said, the growing production of livestock and poultry is expected to fuel the need for animal feedstock, in turn triggering the adoption of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS). Moreover, addition of enzymes in feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) has enhanced their abilities to provide improved nutritional value to animals. This is expected to support the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market growth during the assessment period.

A new report by Fact.MR has revealed new growth pathways for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) from a global perspective during the forecast period, 2018-2028. The report foretells that the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are estimated to cross US$ 7 billion by end of the year of assessment (2028). The feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market is also driven by increasing production of ethanol, feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) being the b-product of ethanol processing which is likely to increase the production and export of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS).

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country.

According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS): Increasing Preference in the Poultry Space

The feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market has been witnessing steady growth pace since the past couple of years, with poultry being the focal point of growth with respect to adoption rate. The report foresees that the demand for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) from poultry sector is expected to increase at a stellar pace during the period of assessment. That said, the growth in the poultry industry is likely to significantly fuel the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

According to USDA, the global broiler production is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2018 to reach 92.5 million tons. However, sales of the global broiler production is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2018 to reach 92.5 million tons has been concentrated around beef cattle and dairy cattle owing to higher daily feed intake. With growing beef production worldwide, the use of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) is likely to grow, consequently supporting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market during the review period.

