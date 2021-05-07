Pressure Monitoring Market Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pressure Monitoring Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Pressure Monitoring Market is estimated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing pressure fluctuations occurring in important body parts that lead to chronic disorders like glaucoma, respiratory disorders, and cardiac disorders. Blood pressure measurement is important in the diagnosing and monitoring multiple clinical conditions. It is measured with auscultatory technique (a non-invasive technique).

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Smiths Medical

Drägerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA

Welch Allyn

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

A&D Medical

Growth Drivers:

The pressure in the cuff is then measured with the help of sphygmomanometer (also known as a blood pressure monitor, blood pressure meter, or blood pressure gauge). Pressure monitoring industry presents a favorable approach for monitoring different types of pressures in various body parts. It is extremely crucial in identifying diverse health issues of a patient. The major pressure fluctuations in important body parts may cause several chronic and acute disorders like cardiac arrest, diabetes, and glaucoma.

The demand for pressure monitoring instruments is predicted to increase in the forecast period since they help early diagnosis of a patient’s deteriorating health condition. Additionally, the enhanced blood pressure monitoring instruments are essentially designed for subjective use which help to record patient’s health status remotely.

Patients dealing with lifestyle disorders are expected to suffer from hypertension throughout their life. Therefore, the need for pressure monitoring among these type of patients is increasing, which also increases the need for pressure monitoring instruments. The increasing aging population is yet another significant driver encouraging the growth of pressure monitoring market. The geriatric population normally suffer from hypertension and are prone to chronic disorders. This age group mostly experiences respiratory & cardiac diseases and is predicted to contribute highly toward the growth of the market in the coming years.

Technological modernizations are also fueling the growth of the market due to the emergence of novel pressure monitoring instruments. Most products are adeptly connected to smartphones and wrist-watches that self-record their blood pressure easily. Moreover, the other major players in the pressure monitoring industry are focusing on manufacturing instruments that measure intraocular pressure for the reducing the risk of glaucoma.

Application Outlook:

Respiratory Disorders

Glaucoma

Cardiac Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Dialysis

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, pressure monitoring market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Asia Pacific is expected to hold a larger share of the market in the forecast period.

