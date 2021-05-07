Protein Expression Market Application Outlook, Regional Demand Analysis and Revenue Drivers Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protein Expression Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Protein Expression Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2025 and is expected to cross USD 3.0 billion in the forecast period. Protein expression could prove to be a complex process, since each protein requires intracellular milieu to significantly achieve secondary features. Proteins, on the other hand, may also receive certain modifications to cellular membrane to function effectively.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

Qiagen

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Expression Technologies

Lucigen Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/protein-expression-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Protein expression industry is driven by factors such as rise in protein production, biologics production, and research. Rise in demand for biologics by manufacturers also propels the market growth in the forecast period. Increase in R&D activities, governments’ investments, effective mergers and acquisitions are also expected to drive the growth of protein expression market in the forecast period. On the other hand, prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, asthma, and arthritis are likely to add to the market growth. However, stringent regulations imposed by governing authorities for drug approvals are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

End-use Outlook:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Academic research

Contract research organizations

Expression Systems Outlook:

Prokaryotic expression systems

Mammalian cell expression systems

Insect cell expression systems

Yeast expression systems

Product Outlook:

Reagents

Competent cells

Expression vectors

Services

Instruments

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for protein expression industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North American market is expected to account for a significant market share in the forthcoming period due to rise in government investment coupled with rise in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sector as well as presence of well-defined healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific’s protein expression market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR in the upcoming period due to availability of untapped potential opportunities. Middle Eastern and African markets are anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR in the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing base of medical professionals in these areas.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/