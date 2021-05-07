Healthcare Asset Management Market: Expanding Application Areas of Healthcare Asset Management Solutions

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report studies the global estimates of the healthcare asset management industry size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from the various players in the healthcare asset management market.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The growth of the RFID Market is driven by need for better asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in the pharmaceutical industry, and decline in prices of RFID Tags.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[147 Pages Report] The healthcare asset management market is expected to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 6.89 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 31.4%.

RFID Tags segment is expected to dominate the RFID products market in 2018.

Based on type, the Hospital Asset Management Market is segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. In 2018, the RFID tags segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of Drug Counterfeit Market is attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the IR Market.

Based on type, the passive RFID tag segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, Pharmaceutical Asset Management Market is segmented into passive tags and active tags. In 2018, the passive RFID segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; also, this segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the low cost of passive tags in comparison with active tags. Also, passive tags do not require an external source of energy, owing to which they are more widely adopted.

North America to dominate the healthcare asset market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the Ultrasound Market followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed to factors such as growing patient safety concerns, acceptance of healthcare asset management solutions in hospitals, increasing need to tackle drug counterfeiting, technologically advanced products, and the presence of key players in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Hospital Asset Management Market are AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc.(US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US).