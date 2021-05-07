Downstream Processing Market: Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size and Key Players Analysis

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

What This Report Will Provide:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the downstream processing market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global downstream processing market is poised to reach USD 22.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 10.32 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Major Growth Booster:

The growth of this market is propelled by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific provide new growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, the high cost of instruments and the need for skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period. In addition, purification bottleneck, lack of single-use options, and dearth of skilled professionals are the major challenges in the downstream processing market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73180930

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are expected to drive the demand for downstream processing products in the coming years. Also, growth in these markets will be fueled by significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence.

North America is the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region.

Key Questions Addressed in The Report:

1. Who are the top 10 players operating in the global Downstream Processing market?

2. What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Downstream Processing Industry?

3. What are the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players?

4. What will be growth of Healthcare IT in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

Applications:

Based on application, the downstream processing market is categorized into monoclonal antibody (mAbs) production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, and other applications. In 2016, the vaccine production segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Technological advancement in the downstream purification technology to develop high-quality products such as Vaccines at lower costs is expected to drive the growth of this segment.



End Users:

Based on end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). In 2016, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals among the aging population is expected to accelerate the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturers’ end-user segment.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73180930

Key Players:

The Downstream Processing Market is dominated by established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.).