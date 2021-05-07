NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market: Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size and Key Players Analysis

Illinois, United States, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

What This Report Will Provide?

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 4.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Major Growth Boosters:

Market growth is driven mainly by the advantages of RNA-seq over conventional technologies; an increasing number of RNA-seq grants; rising number of research activities involving RNA-seq; and rapid growth in precision medicine market.

Applications of NGS-based RNA sequencing:

Based on application, the NGS-based RNA sequencing market is segmented into expression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, De Novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics. In 2018, the expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. The dominant market position of this segment is attributed mainly to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases. These factors will continue to propel the demand for expression profiling analysis to provide specific treatment options in the market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, BGI (China) and GenomiQa (Australia) signed a services agreement for whole-genome sequencing on BGI’s DNBseqTM sequencing technology platform. Under this agreement, genomiQa will utilize BGI’s ISO15189 accredited laboratory sequencing facilities.

In November 2018, Illumina (US) acquired Pacific Biosciences (US), one of the leading provider of sequencing systems. This helped Illumina strengthen its sequencing product portfolio.

In June 2017, Agilent Technologies (US) and Agendia (US) entered into an agreement to expand their relationship to include the development of Agendia’s RNA-Seq kit version into Agilent’s current product portfolio.

Key Questions Addressed in The Report:

1. Who are the top 10 players operating in the global NGS-based RNA sequencing market?

2. What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the NGS-based RNA sequencing Industry?

3. What are the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players?

4. What will be growth of NGS-based RNA sequencing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. This can primarily be attributed to the government support through funds for genomics research, advancements in RNA-Seq products, growing prevalence of target diseases, growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases, and the strong presence of key players such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Agilent Technologies (US).

Key Players:

Illumina (US), Thermo Fischer Scientific (US) and Oxford Nanopore (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Zymo Research (US), and Tecan Genomics, Inc. (Switzerland) among others are the major players operating in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.